Delbert Piller

PONTIAC — Delbert G. Piller, 84, of Pontiac, died at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life will be at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church-Pontiac. Inurnment will be at Rooks Creek Cemetery. Memorials in Delbert's name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church-Pontiac. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Delbert was born Jan. 28, 1936, in Mendota, a son of George and Bertha Simpson Piller. He married Wanda Rae Schaefer on Aug. 26, 1956, in Graymont. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are two children, Todd (Kim) Piller, Hot Springs, Ark.; and Cheryl (Mike) Watts, Sheridan; one granddaughter, Ashley (Chris) Morecraft, Hampshire; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Aubrey Morecraft; one brother, Walter Piller, Ottawa; and one sister, Donna Koerper, Phoenix, Ariz. Delbert was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Christopher Watts.

Delbert was educated in Mendota schools and a graduate of Illinois State University. He was a mathematician and a college professor at College of DuPage for several years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church-Pontiac.

