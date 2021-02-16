PIPER CITY — Della Mae (Stiner) Bork, 98, of Piper City passed away peacefully at 12:02 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Piper City Rehab and Living Center.

Della was born on March 24, 1922, a daughter of Roy and Verna C. (Umbarger) Stiner in Roberts, Illinois. She married Harold F. Bork on September 21, 1941 at the Presbyterian Church in Piper City. He preceded her in death on October 30, 2002.

Della is survived by her children: Gene (Pamela) of Thawville, Alice (David) Monk of Danforth, Ronald (Celia) of Piper City, Wayne (Karen) of Hendersonville, NC and Betty (Ronald) Henson of Bonita Springs, FL; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Myrtle, a brother Walter and a great-granddaughter.

After joining the Presbyterian Church in 1941, she was an active member serving as an elected Elder, held many positions in the Women's Association including President, and taught Sunday School.