NORMAL — Delmar C. Jones, 90, passed away in Normal on April 1, 2020

He was born in Hudson, to Delmer Emerson Jones and Velda Ferrell Jones on Feb. 17, 1930. On Feb. 22, 1952, Delmar was married to his bride, the love of his life, Joyce Mae Abbey, at the First Methodist Church in Normal.

Delmar is survived by daughters, Linda (Terry) Bane, Colfax; and Julie (Shawn) Milling, Bloomington; sons: Richard (Deborah) Jones, Arrowsmith; and Lloyd (Jocelyn) Jones, Jacksonville, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Don (Janet) Jones, Creal Springs.

He was preceded in passing by his parents; his wife; and his brother, Larry Jones.

Following his graduation from high school, he spent time in the Army and was a Korean War veteran. Delmar enjoyed collecting knives and coins, tending to the land and caring for his livestock. He expended endless effort into nature conservation, planting thousands of trees over the course of his life. He shared his knowledge with the future generations of farmers as a 4-H leader. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors in any way he could, most especially, he loved hunting and fishing. Delmar was known by those who knew him to be a hard-working and generous man, with a sentimental side for those he loved the most, his family and friends.

A private family entombment service will be held at the East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, and a celebration of life will be held in his honor at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Delmar's honor to the American Heart Association (heart.org) or directly to the family.

