Delmar C. Jones

Following his graduation from high school, he spent time in the Army and was a Korean War veteran. Delmar enjoyed collecting knives and coins, tending to the land and caring for his livestock. He expended endless effort into nature conservation, planting thousands of trees over the course of his life. He shared his knowledge with the future generations of farmers as a 4-H leader. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors in any way he could, most especially, he loved hunting and fishing. Delmar was known by those who knew him to be a hard-working and generous man, with a sentimental side for those he loved the most, his family and friends.