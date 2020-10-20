Delora C. Griffin

In the early years of her marriage (and in the midst of rearing six children), Dee worked in the milkhouse on the family farm, maintained a large garden, and held down a part-time job. Her later career as an administrative assistant to the Dean of Admissions at Illinois State University spanned over 24 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Normal, as well as its Sunrise Circle and Vesper Circle. Dee was also active in Faith in Action, enjoyed traveling and was a talented seamstress and quilter. Always an eager volunteer, Dee's generous spirit and outgoing personality were treasured by many organizations in the community. She was very much loved by her family and close friends and will be remembered for her kind spirit.