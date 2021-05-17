HOPEDALE — Delora M. Birkey of Hopedale, IL went into the arms of her beloved Savior Jesus Christ on May 14, 2021. She was born to C.C. and Emma Litwiller in rural Delavan on December 30, 1924. Delora married the love of her life Warren L. Birkey on June 27, 1946.

She leaves behind three sons and a daughter: Dave (Sharon) Birkey, Austin, TX, Daryl (Debbie) Birkey, Mackinaw, IL, and Dale (Frances) Birkey, Minier, IL and Linda (Rick) Gonder, Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: David Birkey, San Antonio, TX, Leticia (David) Morgan, Georgetown, TX, Lori (Josh) Horning, Delavan, IL, Heidi (Andrew) Dussl, Burnsville, MN, DinaMarie Birkey, Hopedale, IL, Levi (Hillary) Birkey, Delavan, IL, Luke (Jessica) Birkey, Hopedale, IL, Chase (Valerie) Birkey, LaGrange, WY, Hunter Birkey, Burns, WY, Anna Birkey, Minier, IL and Amarose Birkey, Minier, IL; eight precious great grandchildren; four sisters: Evelyn Good, Geneva, NE, Ruth Mark, Goshen, IN, LaVerne (Richard) Petersen, Fort Wayne, IN and Judy (Gary) Muzzy, Orlando, FL; one sister-in-law, Lona Litwiller, Hopedale, IL and one brother-in-law, Bruce Burmeister, LaPorte, IN; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; and nephews.

She is rejoicing in heaven with her husband, Warren and granddaughter, Shelli. Preceding her were brother, Floyd Litwiller; sisters: Carolyn Welch and Beverly Burmeister; five brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.