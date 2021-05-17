HOPEDALE — Delora M. Birkey of Hopedale, IL went into the arms of her beloved Savior Jesus Christ on May 14, 2021. She was born to C.C. and Emma Litwiller in rural Delavan on December 30, 1924. Delora married the love of her life Warren L. Birkey on June 27, 1946.
She leaves behind three sons and a daughter: Dave (Sharon) Birkey, Austin, TX, Daryl (Debbie) Birkey, Mackinaw, IL, and Dale (Frances) Birkey, Minier, IL and Linda (Rick) Gonder, Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: David Birkey, San Antonio, TX, Leticia (David) Morgan, Georgetown, TX, Lori (Josh) Horning, Delavan, IL, Heidi (Andrew) Dussl, Burnsville, MN, DinaMarie Birkey, Hopedale, IL, Levi (Hillary) Birkey, Delavan, IL, Luke (Jessica) Birkey, Hopedale, IL, Chase (Valerie) Birkey, LaGrange, WY, Hunter Birkey, Burns, WY, Anna Birkey, Minier, IL and Amarose Birkey, Minier, IL; eight precious great grandchildren; four sisters: Evelyn Good, Geneva, NE, Ruth Mark, Goshen, IN, LaVerne (Richard) Petersen, Fort Wayne, IN and Judy (Gary) Muzzy, Orlando, FL; one sister-in-law, Lona Litwiller, Hopedale, IL and one brother-in-law, Bruce Burmeister, LaPorte, IN; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; and nephews.
She is rejoicing in heaven with her husband, Warren and granddaughter, Shelli. Preceding her were brother, Floyd Litwiller; sisters: Carolyn Welch and Beverly Burmeister; five brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.
Her family was her heart, and she was our prayer warrior. She prayed for us daily by name. Her faith was the mainstay of her life. She was a faithful attendee of the Mennonite Women every month and also volunteered at the Et Cetera Shop in Eureka once a month for 30 years and she supported the Mennonite Relief Sale for many years. She was in her 90's before she decided to retire from volunteering.
The family would like to thank Dr. Al Rossi for the last 30 years of great care given to our Mother, and the nurses on 400 wing such wonderful care of her the past week before her death.
The family would also, like to thank the Hopedale Commons Assisted Living employees and residents for making our Mom feel so welcome and happy in the short time she made it her home.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Hopedale Mennonite Church. Pastor Kurt Walker will officiate. A visitation will be from 4-6:00 p.m. on Monday also at the church. A private family graveside service will be at Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the Hopedale Mennonite Church and the Mennonite Central Committee.
