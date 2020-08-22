× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Delores J. "Dee" Werry, 84, of Bloomington, passed away Thursday (August 20, 2020).

There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Aug 29, at Calvary Baptist Church, Normal; Delores' son Arthur will officiate assisted by pastoral staff. The service will also be live-streamed. Cremation rites were accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Christian Academy: tuition assistance.

Dee was born June 11, 1936, in Sorento, IL, the daughter of Leroy and Margaret Tomevi Trobaugh. She married her high school sweetheart Marshall on Feb. 9, 1954.

Dee was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, by her parents, her brother, Chuck Trobaugh and sister, Virginia Girard.

She is survived by three sons, Dennis G. (Pam), Mobile, Ala.; Jeffery A. (Nita), Bloomington; and Arthur E. (Tricia), Clinton Township, Mich.; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her brother Robert Trobaugh of Missouri; as well as nieces and nephews.