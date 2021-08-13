BLOOMINGTON — Dennie Lee Smith, 71 of Bloomington, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Dennie was born January 2, 1950 in Bloomington, the son of Robert M. and Evon (Farmer) Smith.
He is survived by three brothers: Robert Eugene (Carolyn) Smith, Alvin J. (Beth) Smith and William Benny Smith.
Dennie was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Mel Canada and Shirley Taylor; and two brothers: Jerry Barron and Dan Barron; and a long time companion Sharon Wyckoff.
Dennie served in the Army in Korea.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.
