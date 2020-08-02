× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Dennis Carter, 66 of Clinton passed away 6 p.m. July 30, 2020 in Clinton.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Facial coverings are recommended at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or the First Christian Church Care Center Food Pantry.

Dennis was born Oct. 9, 1953 in Clinton, the son of Burnell and Litta (Perkey) Carter.

Survivors include his brother, Weldon (Karlyn) Carter, Clinton; nephews, Robert (Cathy) Carter, Bloomington, and Brett (Lyn) Carter, Normal. Dennis never married but actively followed his nephews' sports careers. He was a loving son who provided excellent care for his mother in her last years.

Dennis graduated from Clinton High School in 1971. He was a member of the very first CCHS Wrestling Squad and later went on to become a state qualifier in wrestling. He was also an outstanding high school baseball pitcher. As an adult, Dennis enjoyed bowling and was active in both slowpitch and fastpitch softball leagues. He also participated in on-line Fantasy Sports Leagues and was a life-long Cubs fan.