Dennis Durflinger

WASHINGTON — Dennis F. “Denny” “Double D” Durflinger, 64, of Rosenberg, Texas, formerly of Normal and Washington, departed from this world Tuesday (March 31, 2020) surrounded by his family at his home.

He was born March 5, 1956, in Normal, to Floyd and Lorna Rippel Durflinger.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Evelyn Durflinger; his children, Justin Durflinger, Jared (Heather) Durflinger, Michael (Ana) Gonzales; five grandchildren; his brother, Norman (Cathy) Durflinger; nieces; nephews and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Denny lived in Rosenberg and Sargent with his wife, Evelyn. He worked as a well-established process server in Fort Bend and surrounding counties, and he was an active participant in the communities of Fort Bend and Matagorda counties.

Denny loved participating in cook-offs and charitable events. He loved being around his family and friends. He always offered a willing hand to help anyone in need. Denny was a devoted family man and a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be missed dearly by many.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date.

The family greatly appreciates all the prayers and continued support.

