FLANAGAN — Dennis E. Eden, 73, of Flanagan, passed away on Friday (May 29, 2020) at 8:05 a.m. at his residence in Flanagan.

His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Petri Lutheran Cemetery in Flanagan with Rev. Amy Berger officiating. Memorials may be given to Illinois Cancer Association or to St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis was born in Bloomington on Sept. 22, 1946, a son to Edwin and Bernice Weichman Eden. He married Donna Wiehle at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan on June 2, 1968. She survives.

He is also survived by his sons, Chris Eden, Flanagan; Jeremy (Miranda) Eden, Grand Rapids, Mich.; sister, Donita (John) Rush, Ohio; grandchildren, Christina; Catherine; Lynch; Reah, and great-grandchild; Izabella.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Eden.

Dennis retired as a welder from American Buildings in El Paso. He was a big fan of NASCAR and racing. He was also an avid gardener and enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.

