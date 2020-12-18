Dennis H. Moll

Dennis went on to work at other Chicago-area high schools, focusing on administrative roles. In 1978, he moved his family to rural Bloomington, becoming principal of what was then a combined high school and middle school at Tri-Valley. In the decades that followed, Dennis was instrumental to the district's growing reputation for excellence. He unfailingly gave the credit to his staff, often saying that his main talent was for finding superb teachers.

Dennis was known at school for his imposing presence, but he had a big, sentimental heart. He was a family man before anything; his children loved and respected him, and his grandchildren adored him. He and Connie were simply the loves of each other's lives. They took advantage of retirement to travel in Europe and Asia, often with David, whom they visited several times in Hong Kong. They took each of their grandchildren on a trip when he or she turned 12.

Dennis was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington and played guitar in its Saturday Evening Service band for more than 30 years. He was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, serving on its McLean County board; he spent weeks driving an aid vehicle on the East Coast after Hurricane Sandy. He was a lethal bridge player, attaining the title of life master. And in his spare time, he was a skilled woodworker.