Dennis James Madix

CLINTON — Dennis "Denny" Madix, 74 of Clinton, IL passed away surrounded by family at 4:33 PM January 27, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL due to COVID.

Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clinton, IL with Rev. Fr. James Henning celebrant. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wapella, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later, safer date. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Sanctuary Stained Glass Window Repair.

Dennis was born February 18, 1946 in Champaign, IL the son of Sylvester and Lauretta (McGreal) Madix. He married Kathleen "Kathy" A. Bank July 11, 1970 in Pekin, IL. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife Kathy A. Madix, Clinton, IL; children: Marcy (David) Canon, LaMesa, CA and Kyle (Ashlee) Madix, Jerseyville, IL; three grandchildren: Mia Madix, Liam Madix, and Josie Canon; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Madix, Decatur, IL.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Ed Madix.