PEORIA — Father Dennis (Joe) Dunlap, 70, moved from this life to the next on April 18, 2020 at his home in Peoria. He was born on May 7, 1949 to Everett and Gladys Dunlap. He is survived by one brother Ike Dunlap of Bloomington, IL, four sisters Lois Kistner, Normal, IL, Linda (Dave) Roop, Downs, IL, Diana (Lenny) Jones, Downs, IL, Dixie (John) Weaver, Bloomington, IL, and one sister-in-law Stella Dunlap, Bloomington, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Dunlap. Joe graduated from Bloomington High School then went on to Priesthood. Father Joe served as a Reverend at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Fond du Lac, WI. He then moved on to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in McHenry, IL and retired from All Saints Episcopal Church, Morton, IL.

He was an accomplished musician, often sharing his love for organ playing in churches and at competitions. He truly enjoyed playing the organ at St. Matthew's Church in Bloomington, IL. Joe was an avid reader, a great cook, loved his pets, and loved planting flowers. He shared his compassion and God's love through missionary work and worship.