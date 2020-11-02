Dennis L. Powell

It's likely that Denny did not fully realize the number of people he connected with, as his nature was to reach out and help when he could, regardless of who needed it. Denny's loyalty and generosity to people and the community at large were the hallmarks of his personality. He was rewarded with kindness from citizens throughout the community. More importantly, he was blessed with an extraordinarily close family of friends who knew him as "Chief" and whose loyalty and support throughout the years was tremendously appreciated by he and his own family.