FAIRBURY — Dennis Lee Janssen, 66 of Fairbury, passed away peacefully, with loved ones by his side at 10:45 p.m., Friday (April 17, 2020) after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Cremation rites have been accorded and the family will have a celebration of Denny's life at a later date. Memorial contributions in Dennis' name may be directed to SELCAS, 310 West Locust St., Fairbury, IL 61739. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis was born on Aug. 14, 1953 in Pontiac, a son to Burdette and Betty (Mills) Janssen. He married the love of his life, Marlene Bushman in Fairbury on May 17, 1975. Marlene survives in Fairbury. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother & father in-laws, John & Rose Bushman, and one nephew, Scott Bittner.
Other survivors include his two sons, Brad Janssen of Pontiac, Curt (Laura) Janssen of Fairbury; one grandson, Reid Janssen of Fairbury; one brother, Larry (Patricia) Janssen of Mt. Pulaski; two sisters, Cynthia (Jerry) Winterland of Girard, Debbie (Keith) White of Washington, and special best-friends, Kenny (Judy) Scurlock of Fairbury and Bobby Underwood of Chenoa.
Dennis was a businessman in Fairbury for 42 years owning and operating a full-service gas and automotive station for 20 years located on Route 24. He later opened Janssen's Tire & Auto Service with his wife and two sons, running it successfully for 22 years. Dennis cherished all the relationships he had with his customers and former employees over the years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, camping, classic cars and spending time outdoors. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and being the best “Papa” ever to his grandson, Reid. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
An online guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
