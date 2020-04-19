× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

FAIRBURY — Dennis Lee Janssen, 66 of Fairbury, passed away peacefully, with loved ones by his side at 10:45 p.m., Friday (April 17, 2020) after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Cremation rites have been accorded and the family will have a celebration of Denny's life at a later date. Memorial contributions in Dennis' name may be directed to SELCAS, 310 West Locust St., Fairbury, IL 61739. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis was born on Aug. 14, 1953 in Pontiac, a son to Burdette and Betty (Mills) Janssen. He married the love of his life, Marlene Bushman in Fairbury on May 17, 1975. Marlene survives in Fairbury. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother & father in-laws, John & Rose Bushman, and one nephew, Scott Bittner.

Other survivors include his two sons, Brad Janssen of Pontiac, Curt (Laura) Janssen of Fairbury; one grandson, Reid Janssen of Fairbury; one brother, Larry (Patricia) Janssen of Mt. Pulaski; two sisters, Cynthia (Jerry) Winterland of Girard, Debbie (Keith) White of Washington, and special best-friends, Kenny (Judy) Scurlock of Fairbury and Bobby Underwood of Chenoa.