Derek H. Nanni

Derek graduated from University High School in 2020 and was a freshman at Iowa State University where he was majoring in chemistry with a minor in computer science. Derek was active in sports his entire life including football and soccer in his youth; cross country, track, swim team and lifeguarding in high school; and was as a member of the Row Crew Team in college. We will remember Derek as someone who was never not smiling, who was kind and polite to everyone he interacted with, who was incredibly intelligent, admired and well liked among all of his peers, who was deeply passionate about being a person and doing the right thing, and who never failed to make you laugh even when he wasn't trying to.