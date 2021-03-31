BLOOMINGTON - Derek H. Nanni, 19 of Bloomington, passed away at 9:41 a.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 in Jewell, Iowa.
His public visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private family service will be held earlier in the day. A Celebration of Life will also be held that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Gill Street Sports Bar & Restaurant.
Memorials may be directed to University High School Athletics.
Derek was born in Bloomington on November 14, 2001.
He is survived by his mother, Audra Zabava of Royse City, TX; his father Dan Nanni of Bloomington; a sister Amber Nanni of Lubbock, TX; a brother Cory Nanni of Nashville, TN; maternal grandmother Dawn Horten of Seguin, TX; paternal grandmother Pat Nanni of Sewickley, PA; many aunts uncles, cousins and friends.
Derek graduated from University High School in 2020 and was a freshman at Iowa State University where he was majoring in chemistry with a minor in computer science. Derek was active in sports his entire life including football and soccer in his youth; cross country, track, swim team and lifeguarding in high school; and was as a member of the Row Crew Team in college. We will remember Derek as someone who was never not smiling, who was kind and polite to everyone he interacted with, who was incredibly intelligent, admired and well liked among all of his peers, who was deeply passionate about being a person and doing the right thing, and who never failed to make you laugh even when he wasn't trying to.