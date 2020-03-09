FAIRBURY — Destini Anne Rassi, 25, passed away at her home in Georgetown, Texas, on Saturday (March 7, 2020.)

She was born on March 12, 1994, in Gibson City, the daughter of Dennis and Diane (Hoffman) Rassi. Many of her childhood years were spent in Forrest, playing with her brothers and cousins, enjoying the outdoors and riding her horses. At age 15, she and her parents moved to Bastrop, Texas.

Destini worked as an optometrist scribe and technician. She recently became a certified ophthalmic assistant. Destini was passionate about her family, work, helping others, and cooking. She loved connecting with people and didn't know a stranger. Destini was loved by all that knew her and touched more lives than we'll ever know.

She is survived by her parents, Dennis and Diane Rassi, Bastrop, Texas. Also surviving are three brothers, Darl (Janelle) Rassi, Fairbury; Derek (Rebekah) Rassi, Rock Rapids, Iowa; and Denver (Sharon) Rassi, Forrest; and 15 beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and two precious nephews, Thadd and Carson Rassi.