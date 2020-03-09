Destini Anne Rassi
Destini Anne Rassi

Destini Anne Rassi

FAIRBURY — Destini Anne Rassi, 25, passed away at her home in Georgetown, Texas, on Saturday (March 7, 2020.)

She was born on March 12, 1994, in Gibson City, the daughter of Dennis and Diane (Hoffman) Rassi. Many of her childhood years were spent in Forrest, playing with her brothers and cousins, enjoying the outdoors and riding her horses. At age 15, she and her parents moved to Bastrop, Texas.

Destini worked as an optometrist scribe and technician. She recently became a certified ophthalmic assistant. Destini was passionate about her family, work, helping others, and cooking. She loved connecting with people and didn't know a stranger. Destini was loved by all that knew her and touched more lives than we'll ever know.

She is survived by her parents, Dennis and Diane Rassi, Bastrop, Texas. Also surviving are three brothers, Darl (Janelle) Rassi, Fairbury; Derek (Rebekah) Rassi, Rock Rapids, Iowa; and Denver (Sharon) Rassi, Forrest; and 15 beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and two precious nephews, Thadd and Carson Rassi.

A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Apostolic Christian Church, 1025 Highway 71 West, Bastrop, Texas, with ministers of the church officiating. A private funeral service will be Friday at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, Fairbury. Burial will follow in the South Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall,  21225 E 670 N Road, Fairbury.

Memorials may be directed to Apostolic Christian HarvestCall. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

