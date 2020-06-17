× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — June 14, 2020, Devon Atkinson went home to heaven with Jesus, at home in Bloomington.

Devon was born Sept. 20, 1959, to Max and Juanita Jones Atkinson. He is survived by his wife, René, and son, Reilly; two sisters, Debra Anderson and Diane Woodrow; brother Dana Atkinson; father-in-law, Robert Schwoerer; three brothers-in-law, Tom (Sue) Schwoerer, Steve (Kathy) Schwoerer, and Jim (Sandy) Schwoerer; a wonderful collection of nieces and nephews; and honorary son, Derek (Kim) Smothers, and their sons, Dalton, Austin and Devon Smothers.

Devon enjoyed farming and taught at Fairfield Community High School. Recently, he was a volunteer at BroMenn hospital. Devon was a calm, gentle man. He prayed for God's light to shine through his life. His verse of renewal is Joshua 1:9.

