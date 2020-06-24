× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Diana K. Huffman, 65, of Lincoln, passed away at 6:28 p.m. Monday (June 22, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. Cremation rites will be accorded. Her final resting place will be at Irish Grove Cemetery, Middletown.

Diana Kay Ross was born July 1, 1954, in Gibson City, the daughter of Teddy L. Ross and Betty Simmons. She married Edward Huffman on Dec. 31, 1970. He preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1973.

Diana is survived by her children, Michelle (Mark) Shuck, Eddie Huffman and Betsy (Jeff Milliman) Huffman; three brothers, Carl (Tina) Ross, Marvin Ross and Doug Ross; three sisters, Martha (Ken Gill) Simmons, Kimberly Johnson and Sandra Swearingen; best friend, Donna Bolyard; stepfather, Donald Simmons; stepmother, Dorothy Ross; nine grandchildren, Nicholas (Kailey Hornsby) White, Tyler (Mikala) Smith, Nichole Smith, Camey Fisher, Alexis Huffman, Chris Huffman, Seth Huffman, Fallon Huffman and Weston Huffman; six great-grandchildren, Colton Smith, Lillee Smith, Novalee Smith, Annalise Jones, Dawson Jullian and Arilynn Gross; and her loving dog, Macey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Donna Ross.