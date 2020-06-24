LINCOLN — Diana K. Huffman, 65, of Lincoln, passed away at 6:28 p.m. Monday (June 22, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. Cremation rites will be accorded. Her final resting place will be at Irish Grove Cemetery, Middletown.
Diana Kay Ross was born July 1, 1954, in Gibson City, the daughter of Teddy L. Ross and Betty Simmons. She married Edward Huffman on Dec. 31, 1970. He preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1973.
Diana is survived by her children, Michelle (Mark) Shuck, Eddie Huffman and Betsy (Jeff Milliman) Huffman; three brothers, Carl (Tina) Ross, Marvin Ross and Doug Ross; three sisters, Martha (Ken Gill) Simmons, Kimberly Johnson and Sandra Swearingen; best friend, Donna Bolyard; stepfather, Donald Simmons; stepmother, Dorothy Ross; nine grandchildren, Nicholas (Kailey Hornsby) White, Tyler (Mikala) Smith, Nichole Smith, Camey Fisher, Alexis Huffman, Chris Huffman, Seth Huffman, Fallon Huffman and Weston Huffman; six great-grandchildren, Colton Smith, Lillee Smith, Novalee Smith, Annalise Jones, Dawson Jullian and Arilynn Gross; and her loving dog, Macey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Donna Ross.
Diana retired last year from the Lincoln Wal-Mart. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, camping and crafting, and spending time with her family and friends. She was the best baker and cook ever. She was a huge fan of Alice Cooper and Jimmie Johnson, and she loved the Cubs and Oregon Ducks.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
