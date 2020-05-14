× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAPELLA — Diana L. Bailey, 69, of Wapella, passed away at 10:57 p.m. Sunday (May 10, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, with Pastor Terry L. Bailey officiating. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.

Diana was born Dec. 24, 1950, in Bloomington, the daughter of James and Lourstine Bicknell Gaffney. She married A.J. Bailey Aug. 16, 1969.

Survivors include her husband, A.J. Bailey, Wapella; children, James (Jessica) A. Bailey, Wapella; Michele Bailey, Clinton; brothers, James (Shirley) Gaffney, Peoria; Rickie Gaffney, LeRoy; sister, Bonnie (Jerry) Albert, LeRoy; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her father and daughter, Teena Sue.

Diana was a long time Elvis fan, along with being an avid bowler and avid fisherwoman. She loved her family and grandchildren.

