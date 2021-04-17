NEWPORT, Oregon - Diane Faye Urey was born on September 10, 1952, to Margaret Wedel Urey and Bruce C. Urey in Portland, OR.

When she was eight years old, her family moved to Salem, OR, where she grew up. After graduating from South Salem High School (1970), Diane attended University of Oregon where she graduated with honors with a BA (1974) in Romance Languages. From there, Diane received a fellowship to Johns Hopkins and subsequently earned a PhD (1977) in Romance Languages.

Diane truly loved teaching, beginning her career at the University of Puget Sound, then at Fontbonne College in St. Louis, where she Chaired the English Department. Her career then took her to Illinois State University, Normal, IL, where she flourished for some thirty years as Distinguished University Professor and a Professor of Spanish, as well as the Chair of the Department of Foreign Languages. Diane was a profoundly successful teacher, beloved by her students with many staying in touch over the years.