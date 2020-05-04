× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Diane K. Harsha, 74, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:52 p.m. Sunday (May 3, 2020) at her home.

A private graveside service will be held in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.

Diane was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Bloomington, the daughter of John Clarke and Katherine Louise Scollie DeVault. She married Lester Brown and he died only three years after their marriage. She later married Earl Ellsworth Harsha and he died in 1985.

She is survived by two nephews, John DeVault and Shane DeVault, both of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roger DeVault.

Diane grew up in Bloomington and attended University High School. She worked at GTE for 30 years and was later a telephone operator for St. Joseph Hospital for 15 years. Diane had a great sense of humor, loved to bake, especially Christmas cookies and pies. She enjoyed macrame, crafts and dancing. Her favorite pet was her Keeshond dog, Bear.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Harsha as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.