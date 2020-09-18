Diane K. Wright

Diane was born August 10, 1961 in Normal, IL, the daughter of Joseph H. Wright and Linda F. Tudor (Wright, Carter, Carver). She was a graduate of Bloomington High School class of 1978, and graduate Illinois State University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She was a substitute teacher for District 87 and in later years was a volunteer at a local day care. Diane had many loves in her life, her daughter Tonya Zietlow (Jon) and her grand-children Jordan Center, Syler Zietlow, Cooper Zietlow, Zander Zietlow, and Declan Zietlow.

Diane had a love for life! She loved to go fishing with family at Tri-Lakes and as Tonya remembers it, she taught her how to hunt dew worms! She liked to bowl, play bingo, cook, bake, and even did some local theatre. Diane also loved to write poems and stories and always wanted to write a book about her life. She never got around to writing that book, but a life lived is far more precious than a life read. Her book was the book of life, the family and friends that will always remember her as selfless! She was beyond selfless and did anything for anyone that needed something, whether a ride to the store, run errands, or even just share a meal with.