BLOOMINGTON — Diane Lukens Engle, 72, of Bloomington, passed away due to complications resulting from ovarian cancer on Monday (June 22, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal. She was a survivor of a ruptured brain aneurysm which occurred in 2004.
Diane was born May 27, 1948, in Bloomington. She was the daughter of Richard H. and Jean Barnhart Lukens. She was preceded in death by her father.
Diane is survived by her brother, John (Cassie), Bloomington, Ind.; her sister, Judy Hoback, Normal; her best friend and significant other, Gary Woods; her sons, Dr. Ryan (Kristen) Engle, Dayton, Ohio, and Brad Engle, Normal; her beloved grandchildren, Abigail and Adam Engle, who are the children of Vanessa Elder and Ryan; Henry (Ryan and Kristen), Khaleesi Elder (Vanessa and Sean Elder); Joey Ploense, Matthew Ploense and Faith Foster-Engle (Brad); nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Amanda Norbits (Judy); Jessica Elliot, Melissa, JC, and Riley Lukens (John); and many friends and family.
After graduating as co-valedictorian from Bloomington High School in 1966, she studied at the University of Illinois-Urbana for three years on academic scholarship. She ultimately completed her bachelor's (B.S.) and master's (M.S.) degrees in mathematics from Illinois State University in Normal. Post-master's studies continued throughout her life including AP certification.
Diane started her teaching career at Minonk-Dana-Rutland in 1970. Two years later, she began her 36-year tenure at Normal Community High School. Diane's lifetime passion for advanced mathematics and critical thinking was shared with her students. She poured endless patience and understanding into every interaction to give them the opportunity to achieve their full potential. She was a respected educator among other mathematics faculty members, colleagues, and administrators.
Growing up, Diane was either working, studying or sunbathing (usually the latter two at the same time). She was a natural athlete, enjoyed dance, 4-H, Mu Alpha Theta, French and drama clubs, and was a student council officer in high school. As a senior, she won the Daughters of the American Revolution Citizen Award. Diane was incredibly kind and patient. She rose to any challenge to support her elderly mother, Jean. She was unwavering in her love and dedication for her family and firm in standing by her beliefs.
A perfect day for Diane began with crosswords, Sudoku and a Bible verse, followed by afternoons with her grandchildren, and an evening call with Gary every night at 7 p.m. She could tell you the St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup as well as any mistakes in the batting order. Her voracious appetite for reading mostly included spy, WWII and Cussler novels; but none of that “yucky poo” romance. She tutored, cheered for and chauffeured her grandchildren as well as made thousand-mile treks to shower them in her love. Friends might bump into her at the grocery store with a sticky note on each finger itemizing the day's shopping list. Sunshine and the poolside with family and friends represented a slice of heaven, and we know that's what she's doing as she smiles down upon us.
Diane requested that memorials be made to VFW No. 454. Pandemic restrictions have limited visitation and funeral service options. Please share your condolences and memories online on her personal Facebook page: www.facebook.com/diane.engle.50.
