Diane Lukens Engle

Diane started her teaching career at Minonk-Dana-Rutland in 1970. Two years later, she began her 36-year tenure at Normal Community High School. Diane's lifetime passion for advanced mathematics and critical thinking was shared with her students. She poured endless patience and understanding into every interaction to give them the opportunity to achieve their full potential. She was a respected educator among other mathematics faculty members, colleagues, and administrators.

Growing up, Diane was either working, studying or sunbathing (usually the latter two at the same time). She was a natural athlete, enjoyed dance, 4-H, Mu Alpha Theta, French and drama clubs, and was a student council officer in high school. As a senior, she won the Daughters of the American Revolution Citizen Award. Diane was incredibly kind and patient. She rose to any challenge to support her elderly mother, Jean. She was unwavering in her love and dedication for her family and firm in standing by her beliefs.