Dianna Duty de Cordoba

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Dianna Michelle Duty de Cordoba, of Broomfield, Colo., formerly of Normal, died on March 12, 2020, in Wheat Ridge, Colo., at age 60.
Dianna was born June 19, 1959, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Bob and Royce Riley Duty. She will be forever remembered by her husband of 25 years and best friend, Mark; by her daughter, Jessica (Corey) Neuroth; by her precious grandchildren, Ryker, Maverick and Easton, all of Fort Collins, Colo.; by her mother, Royce Duty, Woodway, Texas; and her (little) brother, David Duty, Norman, Okla. She was preceded in death by her father.
Dianna had a passion for playing the piano, an abiding Catholic faith, and was known for her formidable hugs.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in memory of Dianna on Friday (her 61st birthday) in Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Memorial donations in memory of Dianna may be made to the ALS Association, Rocky Mountain Chapter, 10855 Dover St., Suite 500, Westminster, CO 80021.
