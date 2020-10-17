Dianne L. Williamson

BLOOMINGTON — Dianne Lore Williamson, 80 of Bloomington, passed away at 5:14 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington with her husband and daughters by her side.

Dianne was born August 11, 1940 in Bridgeton, NJ, the daughter of Charles M. and Elizabeth “Betty” Lore Smith. She married Douglas Williamson on November 5, 1966 in Bloomington. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Mary (Steve) Tucker of Champaign and Tami (Dave) Foley of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Dustin, Jessica and Kaily Grazar, Gavin Foley, Tyler Tucker and Allie Tucker; and two great-grandchildren, Arabella and Braelyn Grazar. Her special bond with her grandchildren led each of them to believe that they were her favorite.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Terry Smith.

Dianne was a 1962 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University, majoring in Theatre. She served as publisher/editor of Bloomington-Normal Magazine, was copywriter for WJBC/WBNQ Radio and retired from Illinois State University as Events Coordinator.