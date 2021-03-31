DOWNS — Dixie L. Curtis, 82, of Downs passed away on March 30, 2021. She was born April 15, 1938 to Edward Allen and Dorothy (Burke) Vanwinkle, graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith with the class of 1956, and was employed by Eureka Williams as a line inspector for 33 years. Dixie loved to watch the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Cubs play and adored doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dixie is survived by her children: Jeffrey Curtis, Gregory Lee (Jenny) Curtis; brother, Larry Vanwinkle; sister, Dottie Cope; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Donald and Ervin Vanwinkle; and sisters: Darlene and Mary Vanwinkle.

East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of cremation rites. At this time, there are no scheduled services.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Downs Food Pantry.