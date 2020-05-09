Dixie Lee Mills

Dixie received her Bachelor of Arts from Indiana Central College and her Master of Science in Psychology from Illinois State University, where she met her first husband, Jerry Gibbons. Her and Jerry had two sons, Evan (Kristi) Gibbons of Normal and Andy (Meghan) Gibbons of Downers Grove. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Lane, Erin, Tyler, Alyssa & Leah Gibbons.

She first worked as a school psychologist in Peoria for 5 years and later was the owner and operator of an art gallery and frame shop at Eastland Mall for 10 years. While working as a real estate broker and sales manager in Bloomington, she met her second husband, Jamie MaGirl. After 20 years in real estate, Dixie retired to Arkansas to be near her sister, Mary Lou and that is where she met her third husband, William Mills. Dixie remained very busy in her retirement where she enjoyed staying active in her church, volunteer work, the community theater, arts and politics. After her marriage to William, Dixie moved back to Normal to be closer to her children and grandchildren, the loves of her life.