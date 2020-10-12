GIBSON CITY — Dollie K. Stephens age 84 of Bloomington formerly of Gibson City died at 5:00 a.m. Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 at her home in Bloomington.

Private family graveside service will be held at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City.

Dollie was born July 20, 1936 in Cheney Grove a daughter of Orville and Katherine Taylor Boyd. She married Art Stephens on May 19, 1952 in Gibson City. He survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are 2 children: Bob (Myra) Stephens of Sibley and Phyl (Greg) Reichert of Normal, grandchildren: Robert Stephens of Bloomington, Kristin (Gaston) Guerrero of Normal, Jenn (Marcus) Wright of Gibson City, Stacey Hill of Melvin, Sandy (Ryan) Schmocker of Knoxville, TN, and Nikki (Justin Flesner) Reichert of Normal and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, son, 2 grandsons, a sister, and 3 brothers.

Dollie and Art owned and operated Stephens TV in Gibson City for 25 years.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or to a charity of the donor's choice. Memories of Dollie may be shared at lambyoungfh.com.