PALATINE — Dolores A. Cannon (nee Nolan) of Palatine died Monday (July 27, 2020) in Palatine.

She was the beloved wife of the late William A. Cannon; loving mother of William T. (Karen), Michele (Kevin) Krahn, Denise Rhine, Christopher (Tracy) and Bart (the late Tammy) Cannon; cherished grandmother of Christine (Matthew), Lindsay and Ryan Cannon; Brett (Alexa) Krahn; John (Madina), Mark, Vincent and Jacqueline (Adam) Rhine; Sean (Katie), Zachary; Aidan, Logan and Gabriella Cannon; loving great-grandmother to Talia Rhine; dear sister of William (Joann) Nolan, sister-in-law to the late Patricia (the late Andrew) Evans and the late John (Rosemary) Cannon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Esther Nolan; loving sister to the late Robert (the late Therese) Nolan, the late Mary Jane (the late George) Briggs, the late Raymond (Beverly) Nolan and the late Marjorie Ray.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral will be held privately.

For more information please call 847-359-8020 or visit Dolores' memorial at smithcorcoran.com.

