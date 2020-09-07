× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Dolores "Dee" Hynes passed away at 4:40 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020) surrounded by her family at her son, Matt's, home in Bloomington after several years of dialysis, strokes, and various illnesses.

Dolores was born in Chicago, Illinois on Nov. 21, 1931, the third child to Joseph and Mary Therese "Maisie" Moran Supan. She grew up in Toluca, where she graduated from St. Anne Catholic Grade School and Toluca High School. In 1952, Dolores graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Joseph Hospital of Nursing in Bloomington, becoming the first of many in her family to graduate with a degree beyond high school. After marrying Paul Hynes on Oct. 25, 1952, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Toluca, she left nursing at St. Joseph Hospital to have nine children.

The death of Dolores's husband, Paul, on June 13, 1970, at the age of 40, and the birth of her ninth child brought the young mother back to her nursing career as a means to support the family. She worked for seven years in El Paso, first for Dr. Lykkebak and then primarily for Dr. Kearney until he passed away. Dolores then continued nursing for more than 20 years at the Correctional Center in Pontiac, starting on third shift. In 1993, the Bloomington Pantagraph featured a story on her work with inmates while managing the challenges of being a single parent of a large, active family in the article "The Patients of a Saint."