FAIRBURY — Dolores "Dee" Irene Rieger, 91, of Fairbury, passed away at 6:35 p.m., January 23, 2021, at Serenity Villas at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth. Fr. Carl LoPresti will be celebrating the mass and assisted by Fr. David Sabel. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Chatsworth.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Dee was born September 16, 1929, in Chatsworth. She was the daughter and youngest of 13 children to John Dennis and Helena Margaret (Trunk) Monahan.

Upon graduation from Chatsworth High School, she attended Northwestern Academy of Beauty Culture in Peoria.

On June 29, 1949, she married Donald J. Rieger and they raised their nine children in a country home just east of Forrest, until 1979. They continued their life in Chatsworth until Don's passing on February 8, 1993. Dee moved in 2004 and remained in the Bloomington Normal area until 2017.