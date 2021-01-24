FAIRBURY — Dolores "Dee" Irene Rieger, 91, of Fairbury, passed away at 6:35 p.m., January 23, 2021, at Serenity Villas at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth. Fr. Carl LoPresti will be celebrating the mass and assisted by Fr. David Sabel. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Chatsworth.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.
Dee was born September 16, 1929, in Chatsworth. She was the daughter and youngest of 13 children to John Dennis and Helena Margaret (Trunk) Monahan.
Upon graduation from Chatsworth High School, she attended Northwestern Academy of Beauty Culture in Peoria.
On June 29, 1949, she married Donald J. Rieger and they raised their nine children in a country home just east of Forrest, until 1979. They continued their life in Chatsworth until Don's passing on February 8, 1993. Dee moved in 2004 and remained in the Bloomington Normal area until 2017.
Dee was devout member of the Catholic Church, with her closest ties to St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth and St. James Catholic Church, Forrest, where she was a member of their Altar and Rosary Societies.
She was known and deeply loved for her boundless energy and giving generous spirit, reflected in her commitment to raising her children, serving as a teacher's aide in the FSW school district, working part time at FS and the Rieger Coil Company, Forrest. She was an avid bowler and golfer and regularly engaged in a variety of activities with her wonderful friends. In retirement, she treasured spending time with her growing family and traveling west with Don. Dee enjoyed visiting her ancestor's homeland in Ireland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 12 siblings and daughter-in-law, Christina (Palen) Rieger.
Dee is survived by her nine children: Jamie Rieger of Forrest, Micki (Rod) Zimmerman of Chatsworth, David Rieger of Farmer City, Danny (Becky) Rieger of Bloomington, Pam Rieger of Chicago, Tony (Laura) Rieger of Oglesby, Rod (Pam) Rieger of Thornton, CO, Judy (John) Szabo of Bloomington, and Chris (Angie) Rieger of Madison, WI; 19 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers of Serenity Villa at Fairview Haven who delivered gentle, compassionate care to Dee over the past year.
