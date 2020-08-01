× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Dominic “Dimmer” Ugolini, 86, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Heritage Manor Health Care, Bloomington. He was born in Lake Forest, Illinois. If it's true that you can get a pretty good sense of a person by knowing just a few things about them, here are three about the man who was my Dad:

Dad ate with gusto and was a champ at cleaning his plate. He liked simple food and wasn't especially interested in things like “chipotle mayonnaise” or adding an orange slice to his beer. Although he grew up on the most extraordinary northern Italian cuisine, his longtime favorite foods were things like cheeseburgers, sausage sandwiches, and country fried steak. He made killer pancakes. Fortunately for him, and perhaps to the envy of his salad-eating wife, he was blessed with a constitution that somehow negated the need to worry about bad cholesterol.

A polio survivor before the age of 5, Dad would walk with a slight limp for the rest of his life. When he applied for a walking route as a mail carrier at Highland Park Post Office, some of the men noticed the limp and proceeded to make bets about how long Dad would last in the job. 25 years of carrying mail later, it became only one of many examples of his ability to withstand pain, try again, and just keep going.