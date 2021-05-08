NORMAL - Don Lewis Fritson, 84, of Normal, Illinois, was received into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on May 6, 2021.

He was born in Franklin, Nebraska on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1936 to Christina and George Fritson. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lavon Fritson. He married Veralu "Lou" Meyer April 23, 1966. He had two children, Michael Fritson and Amy Fritson Coffman (David) and one granddaughter, Anna Mireya Coffman. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael. He had many wonderful nieces and nephews from his brother's two sons as well as the large, loving family into which he married. He always believed, "Our Faith in God, our Love for Each Other, and our Sense of Humor" is what would get us through the challenges in life.

He graduated from Franklin High School and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska where he was a member of the Beta Sigma Psi Fraternity. Don was a corpsman in the Navy where he served in Japan. He was then transferred as a corpsman to the Marines where he worked at a radiation lab in San Francisco. In 1964, he began his 36-year career with State Farm Insurance Co at the Regional office in Lincoln, Nebraska before he was transferred to the Bloomington, Illinois home office.