CAPE GIRARDEAU, Missouri — Don W. Sargent, age 86, passed away on April 24, 2021 at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau, MO. Don was born in Mt. Carroll, IL August 1934. He grew up in Saunemin, IL and graduated from the University of IL. He married Betty Sue Corrigan in November 1955. He worked in the agricultural field for over 40 years. He loved reading, doing projects and visiting family and friends.

He leaves his wife, Betty; a son, Neil; a daughter, Barbara Murphy; a daughter-in-law, Mona; four grandchildren and two great grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and his son Howard.

The funeral service will be held at the Saunemin United Methodist Church on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. and will be buried in the 5-Mile Cemetery in Saunemin, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the charity of your choice.

Ford and Sons Funeral Home on Mt. Auburn Rd. is in charge of the arrangements.

