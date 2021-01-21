BLOOMINGTON —
Donald A. Jones, 49, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family.
A private family service will be followed by a public visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. The family requests that social distancing guidelines be followed. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Don was born January 12, 1972 in Maywood, son of Edward M. Jr and Annette Evans Jones. He married Rachel Seip on October 13, 2001 in Bloomington.
Surviving are his wife, Rachel; children: Mackenzie, Lexi and Kaden Jones, all of Bloomington; his mother Ann of Chicago; two brothers: Edward Jones of Chicago and Steven (Wendy) Jones of Texas; and one sister, Laura (Steve) Hubley of Lake In The Hills.
Don graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. In the late 90s, he joined Laurie Ann & 3D Rhythm Band where he loved to play the saxophone. His love of music ignited a passion for serving people in the bar business. After working as a manager for two decades, he took a leap of faith with Rachel and put his experience and entrepreneurial skills to use opening DR McKay's then JP's Wheel and Alehouse. At his successful Bloomington businesses, he loved nothing more than to share a laugh with friends over an inappropriate joke!
A friend once described Don as "old fashioned" – strong, simple, and with a hint of bitter undertones, he was a classic. He never met a stranger he did not treat as a friend and will be missed by all.