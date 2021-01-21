BLOOMINGTON —

Donald A. Jones, 49, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family.

A private family service will be followed by a public visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. The family requests that social distancing guidelines be followed. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Don was born January 12, 1972 in Maywood, son of Edward M. Jr and Annette Evans Jones. He married Rachel Seip on October 13, 2001 in Bloomington.

Surviving are his wife, Rachel; children: Mackenzie, Lexi and Kaden Jones, all of Bloomington; his mother Ann of Chicago; two brothers: Edward Jones of Chicago and Steven (Wendy) Jones of Texas; and one sister, Laura (Steve) Hubley of Lake In The Hills.