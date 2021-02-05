Donald B. Frevert

Don was born August 14, 1944 in Bloomington, IL. He is the son of Walter and Ruth (Becker) Frevert. He married Rose A. Zech on February 14, 1970 in Columbus, OH. After graduating from LeRoy High School, Don worked for Delbert's Clothing in Arthur, IL. He then went to work for Progress Industries, Arthur, where he worked for over 40 years before retiring from Mid-State Tank, Sullivan, in 2010. During the 1960's, he served in the Illinois and Ohio National Guards for 6 years. He was a member of the Sullivan AMBUCS and served on the board of the Moultrie County Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed music and movies, taking up baking and painting during retirement. Don was preceded in death by his parents.