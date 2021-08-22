SAYBROOK — Donald Dean Durflinger, 61, of Saybrook, passed away at 7:32 am, August 19, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Cremation has been accorded.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Ridgeview Athletic Boosters or donor's choice of charity.

Don was born September 27, 1959, in Bloomington the son of Gleason Donald and Grace Louise Nice Durflinger. He married Janice Carrell in 1996. She survives.

Also surviving are his son, Andy Stevens of Saybrook; grandsons: Clayton and Garrett Stevens of Saybrook; sisters: Kay (George) Vincent of Hahira, GA, Nancy Kiper of Colfax and Judy (Wesley) Shelander of Rockdale, TX; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Sharon Carrell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Diana and Randy Stauffer of Gibson City, Jane and Rick Tjarks of New Sharon, IA; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, who he loved so very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and nephew Matthew Lehmkuhl.

Don was a veteran of the United States of Army.

Don and Janice owned and operated Harvest Table Diner in Saybrook.

He was truly a diehard Cubs fan.

Don will be missed deeply by his family and by the many young athletes at Ridgeview High School where Don was the voice of Ridgeview boys and girls basketball.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.