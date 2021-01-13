GIBSON CITY — Donald Dean Hansen, 76, of Gibson City, passed away at 2:06 a.m. Monday January 11, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Thursday January 14, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sibley 4th of July.

Don was born January 19, 1944 in Urbana, a son of Herman and Ida Clausen Hansen. He married Janey Benjamin on February 15, 1980 in Bloomington, they have been married for forty years. Janey survives in Gibson City. Also surviving is a daughter Kim (Jason) Mackinson of Gibson City and his two grandsons Alex and Benny whom he loved and adored with his whole heart. Also, a brother Gary (Judy) Hansen of Sun City, AZ. He was preceded in death by a son Jeffrey and a brother Wayne.

Don was the owner of Hansen Custom Farming for over fifty years. He loved his work and engaging in conversation with everyone and anyone that he came in contact with. He also loved attending Country Opry events and old tractors. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

