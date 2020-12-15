Donald "Don" Ray Messamore

Don was a lifelong farmer and a member of Illinois Pork Producers, retiring in 2015. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and played basketball for the U.S. Army team while stationed in New York City. He was an avid sports fan and was a longtime scorekeeper for Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School. Don coached Little League baseball teams and he also umpired baseball and softball. Don was active in 4-H for most of his adult life. He was a loving, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Don attended Saybrook Christian Church, Eastview Christian Church and often attended Christ The King Episcopal Church, Normal, IL.

One of Don's great joys was hosting annual Memorial Day and Labor Day breakfasts for family and friends at Moraine View State Park. He loved to share stories and his "words of wisdom" to all his friends and family as well as strangers. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

For anyone interested the graveside will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com. Select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler.

Select Don's name and click on "Tribute Wall".

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.