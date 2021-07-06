DEER CREEK — Donald "Don" Wesley Cohoon, 58, of Deer Creek, passed away at 10:47 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at his residence.

He was born January 22, 1963 in Fairbury, IL to Donald Eugene and Mary (Florence) Cohoon. He married Rebecca Jean Miller on October 17, 1998 in Goodfield, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Brandy Gerard of Davenport, IA, Felicia Ellis of Canton, IL; two brothers, Tom (Edie) Cohoon of Norman, OK, Steve Cohoon of Arcola, IL; one sister, Marilynn (Russ) Geisler of Onarga, IL; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Melisa Cleary.

Don graduated from Illinois State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He had been working for H&R Block for 25 years and was currently the District Operations Coordinator.

Don was an avid Cubs fan. He enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his family. He was also a member of Bethany Community Church in Washington, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Bethany Community Church. Pastor Daniel Bennett will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to services from 10 a.m., to 12 noon on Wednesday at the church. Cremation will be accorded after the services. Burial of his ashes will be at a later date at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Deer Creek, IL.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Community Church.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.