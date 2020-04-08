Donald E. Augsburger

Donald was educated at the King Country School. After serving his country in the United States Army during World War II, Don farmed for many years in the Flanagan area and later worked in building construction. He was a custom, hand grave digger and cemetery caretaker well into his 80s. His life reflected his hard physical work ethics and living simply. He enjoyed walking and riding his trike for hours on end with his companion Gizmo. He was a member of the Flanagan American Legion and St. John's Lutheran Church in Flanagan.There was nothing more important to Don than his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately knew him as “Poppy.” He left them with many fond memories that will bring them love and laughter for years to come.