Donald E. Augsburger

FLANAGAN — Donald E. “Red” Augsburger, 95, a lifetime Flanagan resident, passed away at 5:18 a.m. on Sunday (April 5, 2020) at the Illinois Veteran's Home in LaSalle.
Cremation will be accorded, and there will be a private family graveside celebration of life at a later date. Inurnment will be in Center Cemetery, Flanagan. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veteran's Home in LaSalle.
Donald was born to Elmer and Mabel Yordy Augsburger at the family farm outside Flanagan on Dec. 28, 1924. He married Shirley Ann Beckman of Dana on Feb. 27, 1947. She preceded him in death on Sept. 4, 2012. Also preceding him in death on April 2, 1954, was an infant son, Dennis.
He is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Wayne) Shoultz, Bloomington; and Sally (Rick) Renken, Clermont, Fla.; five grandchildren, Jamie (Amy Bohm) Vissering and Jonah (Sarah) Vissering, Flanagan; Natasha (Christian) Hutter and Tonya (Rick) Berry, Littleton, Colo.; and Kim (Doug) Hatzer, Pontiac; eight great-grandchildren, Ali Jo, Aubrey, Ashton, Natalie, Caroline, Molly, Carter, and Sadie; one brother, Delbert, LaSalle Veteran's Home; and one sister, Florence Bryant, Vero Beach, Fla.
His parents; brothers, Merlyn, Dean, Clayton, Joseph; and sisters, Mardelle Kenagy, Verna Heiser, and Darlene Limberg; and two infant sisters preceded him in death.
Donald was educated at the King Country School. After serving his country in the United States Army during World War II, Don farmed for many years in the Flanagan area and later worked in building construction. He was a custom, hand grave digger and cemetery caretaker well into his 80s. His life reflected his hard physical work ethics and living simply. He enjoyed walking and riding his trike for hours on end with his companion Gizmo. He was a member of the Flanagan American Legion and St. John's Lutheran Church in Flanagan.There was nothing more important to Don than his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately knew him as “Poppy.” He left them with many fond memories that will bring them love and laughter for years to come.
