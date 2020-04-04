× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

HEYWORTH — On March 20, 2020 at 10:07 p.m., Donald E. Phillips, 85 years of age, died of natural causes at home near Heyworth. By his side were family members including Peggy, his wife of over 63 years.

Don is survived by Peggy; their sons, G. Michael Phillips (Marlene), Pasadena, Calif.; Steven Phillips (Sue), Greenview; and David Phillips (Kelley), Heyworth. In addition, Don is survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Born on Aug. 8, 1934, in Kansas City, Kan., Donald Ernst Phillips, the son of Russell Augustus and Theresa Irene Ernst Phillips, grew up in DuQuoin. He graduated from DuQuoin High School in the class of 1952. He attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale where he earned his bachelor's degree in journalism in 1956. He was a reporter, photojournalist and editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, the Egyptian. His parents preceded him in death.

After college, he worked as a news writer with the Marion Daily Republican, Marion. In 1960, he accepted a position as a writer with the Illinois Agricultural Association (IAA) where he worked for the balance of his career. On June 10, 1974, he launched FarmWeek, a weekly newspaper he created and developed for IAA which focused on farming and the Illinois agricultural industry. He served as FarmWeek's first editor.

He requested that his remains be cremated. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth, is in charge of arrangements. To read more about Donald Phillips, please go to www.calvertbelangeebruce.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.