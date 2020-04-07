Donald E. "Red" Augsburger

Donald was educated at the King Country School. After serving his country in the United States Army during World War II, Don farmed for many years in the Flanagan area and later worked in building construction. He was a custom, hand grave digger and cemetery caretaker well into his 80's. His life reflected his hard physical work ethics and living simply. He enjoyed walking and riding his trike for hours on end with his companion, Gizmo. He was a member of the Flanagan American Legion and St. John's Lutheran Church in Flanagan.