FAIRBURY — Donald E. Rinkenberger, 93, of Fairbury, passed away at 12:30 p.m., August 14, 2021, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church, Forrest or the Forrest American Legion.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Donald was born September 17, 1927, in Hancock, MN, the son of Ben and Minnie (Wenger) Rinkenberger. He married first married Rita Stephen on August 28, 1955. She died October 26, 1975. He then married Florence Ann Bender on December 1, 1979 in Forrest. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Kim (Larry) Baggerly of Springfield, Dawn (Paul) Stork of Chatsworth, and David Rinkenberger of Forrest; grandchildren: Megan Wymore, Elijah (Ashley) Stork, Jared (Jenna) Stork, Isaiah (Brooke) Stork, Tamra (Thadd) Zimmerman, and Joshua Rinkenberger; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers: Robert (Kay) Rinkenberger of Piper City, and Jack (Carolyn) Rinkenberger of Fairbury; sisters: Darlene (Joe) Miller of New Castle, OK and Barbara (Kenneth) Lund of Tucson, AZ; and sister-in-law, Mary Rinkenberger of Denver, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughters, Kimberly and DeAnn; two brothers, Duane and Kenneth; and two grandsons, Benjamin and Lucas Stork.

Donald retired from General Telephone in Pontiac.

Donald was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of the Forrest American Legion.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemoiralhome.com.