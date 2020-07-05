× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Reverend Donald Everett Pratt of Bloomington went to his eternal home at 4:22 p.m. on Friday (July 3, 2020) at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was 81.

A private memorial service will be held this week, with Don's friend and mentor, Rev. C. Don Ferrill, officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when friends and family can safely come together to share fellowship and memories. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Don was born on Nov. 26, 1938, in Palmyra, to Woodrow E. and Dorothy G. (Fetter) Pratt. He married Judy Welches on June 8, 1963, in Gary, Ind.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years and three children, Julie (Ward) Workman, Normal, Donald E. Pratt (Dr. Stacey Barrenger) of Kent, Ohio, and JoAnn (Joe) Martin of Wylie, Texas; five grandchildren, Will (Courtney) Moore, El Paso, Libby and Connor Workman, and Jessica and Joshua Martin; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Wyatt Moore. He is also survived by one brother, Ronall Pratt, of Edwardsville.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.