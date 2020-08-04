× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EL PASO - Donald F. Mason 84, of rural El Paso passed away on Monday August 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 3, 1935 in Peoria the son of Donald H. and Lula (Coats) Mason. He married Shirley Audi on August 24, 1962 in Eureka.

Donald is survived by his wife Shirley Mason of rural El Paso; 2 sons: Daniel Mason of Deer Creek, Steve Mason of El Paso; 3 grandchildren: Shelbi (Michael) Boffa of Carlock, Natalie Mason of Normal, Andrew Mason of Minonk and 1 sister: Dianne (Michael) Barlow of Pekin.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Donald graduated from Eureka High School in 1954. After graduation he served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves for 6 years. Donald was a union carpenter for 40 plus years retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Eureka American Legion Post # 466.

Cremation Rites have been entrusted to Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Per Donald's wishes there will be no services.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be directed the Eureka American Legion Post # 466.

