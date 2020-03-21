Donald Fortna

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He was an avid reader and a philomath with a special interest in the major religions of the world. He had over 400 books in his personal library, and he believed that a library was not a luxury, but one of the necessities of life. He was also blessed with a curiosity that is the hallmark of mental freedom. It was not only diverse, it was epistemic.

He found peace and contentment in human contact, in friendship, in love, in music, in reading, and indeed, in understanding. One of the supreme joys in life is to be given the esoteric privilege of understanding. Science gave him that privilege, and he understood. He was also aware that the joy of understanding is a sad joy. But, once you've experienced it, you wouldn't exchange it for all the frivolous gaiety and empty hopes of the vulgar herd. Although he left no bodily offspring, he left a multitude of mental offspring.

Death has this much to be said for it, you don't have to get out of bed for it. And wherever you happen to be, they bring It to you free. The sure road to extinction that we all travel towards and shall be lost in always, not to be here, not to there, not to be anywhere. And soon, nothing more terrible, nothing more true. He wouldn't want anyone to be sad because his life is over; he would want you to be glad that his life happened.