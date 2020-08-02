× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL - Donald Francis Lecca., 75, of Normal Illinois, formerly of Holyoke Massachusetts, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord at 8:02am on Wednesday, July 29th at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois, after a sudden and brief illness.

His Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday August 5th, 2020 at St Patrick's of Merna Catholic Church in Bloomington Illinois, with Father Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church. Internment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal.

It is recommended that those in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Don was born January 3, 1945 in Holyoke Massachusetts, a son to John and Alice (ne: McGillicuddy) Lecca. He married Suzanne on October 5, 2005 at St Patrick's of Merna Catholic Church in Bloomington Illinois, she survives.

Also surviving is one son, Stephen Lecca (Jamie) of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Ashleigh, Mason and Jeffrey; one bother Jack (Christine) of Texas; and many dear friends.