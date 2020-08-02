NORMAL - Donald Francis Lecca., 75, of Normal Illinois, formerly of Holyoke Massachusetts, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord at 8:02am on Wednesday, July 29th at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois, after a sudden and brief illness.
His Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday August 5th, 2020 at St Patrick's of Merna Catholic Church in Bloomington Illinois, with Father Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church. Internment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal.
It is recommended that those in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Don was born January 3, 1945 in Holyoke Massachusetts, a son to John and Alice (ne: McGillicuddy) Lecca. He married Suzanne on October 5, 2005 at St Patrick's of Merna Catholic Church in Bloomington Illinois, she survives.
Also surviving is one son, Stephen Lecca (Jamie) of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Ashleigh, Mason and Jeffrey; one bother Jack (Christine) of Texas; and many dear friends.
Don grew up in Massachusetts, where he graduated from HS. He enjoyed working on his family's farm and later served his country for 2 years in the US Air Force. He served as president of his local little league and enjoyed golfing with his son. Don also enjoyed participating in Civil War re-enactment, and Cruising with his wife & friends.
He was an avid golfer, belonging to the “Front Porch League” at Highland Golf Club. He worked as an over the road truck driver for 50+ years and was also a volunteer Firefighter and first responder while he lived in Pennsylvania. Don was a member of St Patrick's of Merna Catholic Church.
Don had an incredible sense of humor, a warm caring heart, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his wife Suzanne Lecca.
Online condolences and memories of Don may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com
