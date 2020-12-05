BLOOMINGTON — Donald Franklin Daudelin, 83 of Bloomington passed away at his home at 3:17 AM Thursday December 3, 2020.

There will be a private burial at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery and the family will host a Celebration of Life later.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling arrangements.

Don was born April 28, 1937 in Dallas, TX to Frank Erwin and Hazel Katherine Cromer Daudelin.

He married Karen Baker in Tyler, TX on August 12, 1961. She survives. He is also survived by his three children: Tim (Julie Coney) Daudelin of Scottsdale, AZ, Douglas (Ronna Taylor-Dye) Daudelin of Indianapolis, Kelly Daudelin of Bloomington; five grandchildren: Brittian (Evelia) Daudelin, Drew Daudelin, Derrick (Kayla) Daudelin, Tracy (Eric) Daugherty, Reid Dalton; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Jean Almon.